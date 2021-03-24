President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy approved the Strategy for the de-occupation and reintegration of Crimea. This was announced on Wednesday, March 24, by Interfax-Ukraine.

Zelensky put into effect the corresponding decision of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC).

The strategy defines a complex of diplomatic, military, economic and other measures that will be aimed at returning Kiev control of the peninsula.

The document says that Ukraine is developing the “Crimean Platform” as a key foreign policy instrument for consolidating international efforts on the Crimean issue.

The government has been instructed to develop an implementation plan for the strategy.

The strategy for the de-occupation and reintegration of Crimea was adopted by the NSDC on March 11. It was reported that Ukraine plans to record human rights violations in Crimea, recover economic damage from the loss of territory in international courts, and provide Crimeans with access to their educational institutions.

Crimea became part of Russia in March 2014 after a referendum on the peninsula. Ukraine considers it an occupation.