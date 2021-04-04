President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday, April 4, put into effect the decision of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of the country on the application of sanctions against Rossotrudnichestvo and a number of Russian companies.

The decree of the Ukrainian leader was published on his website… “To put into effect the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine dated April 2, 2021” On the application of personal special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions), “the document says.

The sanctions were applied against Rossotrudnichestvo, Volga-Dnepr, enterprises of the defense and aviation industries and a number of others.

The publication Ukrainskaya Pravda reported on the introduction of restrictions on the branch of Rossotrudnichestvo in Kiev and 10 Russian companies on April 2, citing a source in the National Security and Defense Council. It was noted that the sanctions also affected another 57 organizations associated with citizens of Ukraine, which, according to Zelensky, are included in the “top 10 Ukrainian smuggling”.

The next day, NSDC Secretary Alexei Danilov confirmed the inclusion of a number of Russian companies on the sanctions list, but did not specify which ones.

At the end of March, it became known that the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine was ready to consider the issue of banning the activities of the Rossotrudnichestvo office in Kiev after the organization named Taras Shevchenko a Russian-Ukrainian poet.

In turn, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, questioned the truth of the reasons for the imposition of sanctions against Rossotrudnichestvo.