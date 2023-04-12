Ukrainian President Zelensky approved an increase in defense spending by a record $14.5 billion

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has approved a document adopted by Parliament to increase defense budget spending by a record $14.5 billion. About this on Tuesday, April 11, in his Telegram-the channel said the deputy of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Yaroslav Zheleznyak.

The law will go into effect on Thursday, April 13. Of these funds, 372.4 billion hryvnias (about 10 billion dollars) are provided for the Ministry of Defense, 98.3 billion (2.6 billion dollars) – for the system of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, 4.6 billion hryvnias (124.5 million dollars) will be sent to the main intelligence department , 9.3 billion ($251.6 million) – to the security service, 31.6 billion (about $855 million) are intended for the administration of state special communications.

Earlier it was reported that the European Union (EU) and the United States helped Kyiv to improve the budget. The government of Ukraine has presented its budget requirements for 2023, which it estimates at $39.9 billion. Kyiv covered the budget deficit after the approval of a four-year IMF program to support Ukraine with a total budget of $15.6 billion, taking into account EU support under the macro-financial assistance package and assistance from other donors.