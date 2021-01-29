President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has appointed a showman and deputy of the Servant of the People party Oleksandr Skichko as governor of the Cherkasy region. This was reported on Friday, January 29 press service office of the head of state.

“I hope that your perseverance and awareness of infrastructure development through your work in the parliamentary committee on transport will help in the implementation of projects important for the development of the region. Building roads, attracting investments and improving the well-being of people are all that the residents of the Cherkasy region need, ”said the Ukrainian leader.

Skichko was born in Cherkassy in 1991, graduated from the Kiev Economic University. Subsequently, he worked as a host of corporate events and on television, and in 2019 he became a deputy. In addition, Skichko is the son-in-law of Ukrainian billionaire and entrepreneur Leonid Yurushev, who owns Dneprovagonremstroy, as well as the Fairmont Grand Hotel Kyiv and InterContinental Kiev.

Earlier, on December 21, 2020, the deputy head of the Ukrainian leader’s office, Yulia Kovaliv, resigned, writing about it on her Facebook page. At the same time, she did not voice the reasons for leaving.

In early December, Zelensky appointed Anatoly Poloskov as the head of the Transcarpathian Regional State Administration. It was noted that the president met with the new governor of the region and personally handed him a certificate.