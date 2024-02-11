Oleksandr Pavliuk, the country's former deputy defense minister, takes on a role in the Ukrainian government's military reorganization

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has appointed Oleksandr Pavliuk as the country's new ground operations commander. The decision is part of the government's military reorganization. Here's the complete (PDF – 13 kB).

Pavliuk was Ukraine's deputy defense minister. It replaces Oleksandr Syrskyi, who was appointed as the country's military commander on Thursday (8.Feb).

With almost 2 years of war, Zelensky is facing difficulties in securing financial support from countries allied with Ukraine, such as the United States, and is suffering from a shortage of ammunition.

In December, US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said that funding for Ukraine would soon run out if Congress did not approve a new transfer to Kiev.