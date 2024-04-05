Ukraine appointed a new deputy commander of the National Guard

Vladimir Zelensky appointed a new deputy commander of the National Guard. This was Vladimir Gordiychuk, according to a decree published on website Zelensky.

“To appoint Vladimir Ivanovich Gordiychuk as deputy commander of the National Guard of Ukraine,” the document says.

Prior to this, Vladimir Gordiychuk served as head of the Central Territorial Administration of the National Guard of Ukraine. He also took part in hostilities in the Donbass, for which he was awarded the Order of Bohdan Khmelnitsky, III degree.

The other day, Zelensky said that reshuffles in government bodies would continue in Ukraine. Such personnel decisions are intended to make the president’s office “more functional,” he clarified.

Thus, on March 30, Vladimir Zelensky fired several advisers, including his first assistant Sergei Shefir, director and founder of the Kvartal-95 studio.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said on this matter that the reshuffles in the Ukrainian leadership are purges due to the nature of the regime.