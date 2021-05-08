Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed Ukrainians ahead of Victory Day. His congratulations were published in Telegram-channel.

He said that Victory Day in Ukraine is celebrated on May 8, not May 9, in order to “preserve and understand history more fully.” In particular, Zelensky urged not to forget that Nazism is an absolute evil, and condemned all who support it.

The politician also wrote that one should not forget how Ukrainians fought in World War II together with Russians, Poles, British and others. “And definitely not so that the war claimed the lives of our people 76 years later,” Zelensky concluded.

In Ukraine, the main events on the occasion of the end of the war at the state level are held not on May 9, but on the 8th – on the Day of Remembrance and Reconciliation, established in March 2015. Thus, the main festive events are held in a European manner.