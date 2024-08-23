Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday made a new appeal to his country’s allies in the current crisis that began in February 2022.

Zelensky said that Kyiv needs weapons that will arrive in a timely manner, not promises.

“Timely delivery is crucial now. Some packages have been announced and voted on, but they have not been delivered to Ukraine yet. The fighting on the front is with shells and equipment, not with words like tomorrow or soon,” the Ukrainian president added in his usual televised address.

Russia has been making progress for months, especially in eastern Ukraine, where it has announced control over villages from time to time.