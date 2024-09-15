Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky appeals to allies, including Italy, for long-range weapons with which to strike Moscow’s bases in Russia. “Every Russian attack, every terrorist act, such as today’s attack on the city of Kharkiv and the regions of Sumy and Donetsk, shows that we need this capability, and we need it in full,” says the Ukrainian president at a crucial stage of the war, which began more than 900 days ago

“We are waiting for the relevant decisions, especially from the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italyfrom all those whose decisiveness can help save lives”, Zelensky wrote in a post on X. There is particular anticipation for the decisions of Washington and London: the green light from the United States and the United Kingdom would allow Kiev to use the Atacms and Storm Shadow missiles to strike military targets on Russian territory. Kiev’s armed forces have been invading the Russian region of Kursk for over a month: the long-range missiles supplied by the West, therefore, could be launched from forward positions.

“Rescue operations are still underway in Kharkiv following a Russian air strike on a residential building. It is just an ordinary 12-story building,” the Ukrainian president said. “There was a fire and floors collapsed. There are people trapped under the rubble. So far, 35 people have been injured, including three children. In this single attack on Kharkiv, four aerial bombs were dropped. One hit the building in the city and the other three hit villages in the region.”

“Today, similar bombings were also carried out by the Russians in the Sumy and Donetsk regions. In total, there are no less than 100 such air strikes every day. In the last 24 hours alone, there were 128 guided air bombs. The only way to counter this terror – he stressed – is through a systemic solution: long-range capabilities to destroy Russian military aviation at its bases. This is an obvious and logical solution. We have already explained to all our partners why Ukraine really needs sufficient long-range capabilities”, Zelensky continued.

Ukrainian troops, the president pointed out to CNN, are suffering huge losses because Western weapons are arriving too slowly to adequately equip the armed forces.

Russia has gained ground in parts of eastern Ukraine, including the Pokrovsk area. Zelensky said the situation in the east was “very tough,” adding that half of the Ukrainian brigades there were not equipped.