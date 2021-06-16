Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy answered a question about Russian leader Vladimir Putin in Russian during an interview with foreign media published on website Ukrainian leader.

Commenting on Putin’s words about a possible meeting with Ukraine, Zelenskiy switched from Ukrainian to Russian. “The Russian side may have a million different questions regarding bilateral relations. And we can have a million questions. But when people want to end the war, to normalize relations, they say: God bless her, with that adjenda, let’s meet, let’s go, ”he said.

In the same conversation, Zelensky called his meeting with Putin inevitable. In his opinion, the Russian side deliberately postpones the start of negotiations. At the same time, he stressed that the Russians do not want war, since both countries have a common history.