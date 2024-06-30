Zelensky: negotiations with Russia are possible only with mediators and by agreement

Peace talks with Russia are possible only with the participation of mediators and after the proposal is agreed upon with Kiev. This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in an interview with The Philadelphia Inquirer, the recording is available at YouTube-politics channel.

Zelensky answered the question about the likelihood of direct negotiations with Russia and ruled out their possibility. According to him, states from different parts of the world should take part in developing a peace plan and then propose it to Moscow.

The politician allowed negotiations only with the participation of mediators in a parallel format, citing the example of a “grain deal.” “So far we only have this model,” he said.