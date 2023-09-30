On Saturday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced the establishment of what he called the “Defense Industries Alliance” to manufacture weapons in the country.

Zelensky, who organized a forum for the international defense industry in Kiev, said that developing a modern defense industry in Ukraine is a top priority for the country. He added that the goal is to make Ukraine one of the largest arms producers in the world. Ukraine is confronting a comprehensive Russian invasion of its territory that began on February 24, 2022. Kiev has relied heavily on weapons supplied by its Western supporters, but it hopes for a significant increase in the country’s defense equipment. Zelensky said in a post on social media that the country intends to produce missiles, drones and artillery shells in cooperation with leading international companies.

“Ukraine is ready to provide special conditions for companies willing to develop defense production with our country,” Zelensky added, including private financing, in addition to government defense spending. The Ukrainian president explained in a post on social media that the new alliance will be based on a declaration already signed by 13 leading arms companies.