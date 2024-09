The Ukrainian government of Volodymyr Zelensky has been negotiating with Russia to exchange prisoners of war | Photo: EFE/EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

A group of 49 Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilians held in Russia, including soldiers captured by the Russian Army at the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, have been released and are now on Ukrainian territory, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on his social media.

“Thank you to our entire team, which achieved the release of prisoners and hostages from Russian captivity,” Zelensky said in his message, referring to civilians captured by Russian forces in the occupied territories, who sometimes enter into exchanges of soldiers between Kiev and Moscow.

Zelensky also thanked the Ukrainian army units that captured Russian soldiers for their role in making these exchanges possible, increasing the number of enemy prisoners to be exchanged in these processes.

As is customary, the Ukrainian president published photos of the returnees being welcomed at the foot of the bus that brought them home with flowers and Ukrainian flags.