Kyiv wants to start negotiations on joining the European Union (EU) this year, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said during a meeting with the head of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola in Lvov. This was announced on Saturday, March 4, by the press service of the Ukrainian leader.

The report says that Ukraine seeks to complete the implementation of the recommendations of the European Commission as soon as possible in order to proceed directly to the discussion of accession to the EU.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that Zelensky thanked Metsola in Lviv for supporting Ukraine, noting that the European Parliament adopted a resolution on support and the need to grant the country candidate status for EU membership. He also announced the need to increase sanctions pressure on Russia.

Earlier, on February 28, Zelensky called for the start of negotiations on Ukraine’s accession to the EU in 2023. He recalled that last year Ukraine applied for membership in the European Union and received candidate status.

On February 24, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, in an interview with the El Confidential newspaper, expressed confidence that Ukraine would join the European Union in the next two years, as it completes the implementation of the recommendations of the European Commission.

On February 19, the head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, said that Ukraine had already become a member of the European family, it only remained to “institutionalize this decision.”

Earlier, on February 13, the Financial Times pointed to the dissatisfaction of a number of EU countries because of Ukraine’s expectation of an early entry into its composition. The publication noted that some EU governments have privately criticized Ukrainian politicians for expecting a quick completion of the process, and the leadership of the union for encouraging these hopes.

Zelensky signed an application for the country’s accession to the EU on February 28, 2022. In April, Kyiv submitted to the European Union the completed second part of the questionnaire for obtaining the status of a candidate for accession to the European Union, and in June the European Council agreed on the status of candidates for Ukraine and Moldova.