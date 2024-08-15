Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on Thursday that his country’s forces have taken full control of the city of Sudzha in the Russian Kursk region, where the Ukrainian army is launching an unprecedented attack inside Russian territory.

Zelensky wrote on Telegram that Army Commander Oleksandr Syrsky “reported the completion of the liberation of the city of Sudzha from the hands of Russian soldiers.”

This is considered the biggest achievement of the Ukrainian forces since the start of their offensive in the border area on August 6.