Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and US President Joe Biden | Photo: EFE/EPA/WILL OLIVER

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on Tuesday (27) that he intends to present in September to his US counterpart, Joe Biden, a plan to end the war in his country, which he will also send to the two candidates to replace the current leader in the White House, Democrat Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump.

“I think I will be able to present this plan to President Biden in September,” Zelensky said at a press conference with dozens of journalists in Kiev.

The Ukrainian head of state added that he will also hand over the document to Harris and Trump, as Ukraine will need Washington’s support also after the November US presidential elections.

Zelensky explained, without giving further details, that the operation Ukraine is carrying out in the Russian Kursk oblast, where Ukrainian forces occupy part of the territory, is part of this plan.

The approach also consists of economic proposals, as well as the role Ukraine should play in the international security architecture and the steps that should be taken to get Russia to agree to end the war.

Later, when asked about the possibility of Ukraine ceding territories in eventual negotiations, Zelensky responded that Ukrainians “are not ready” for that option, although he acknowledged that the decision would depend on the stance of Kiev’s allies.

In this sense, the Ukrainian head of state highlighted the importance of decisions such as sending F-16 aircraft to Ukraine.

According to Zelensky, Ukraine used these planes to shoot down some of the drones and missiles launched by Russia this week in the two massive attacks it launched against several Ukrainian regions.