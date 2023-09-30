The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, announced the creation of a Defense Industries Alliance and a special Defense Fund, with the aim of working together to develop defensive capabilities against external aggression. The announcement was made during the first International Defense Industries Forum, held on Friday (29) in Kiev.

“Today, at this forum, we announce the creation of the Defense Industries Alliance, an alliance that values ​​international law and is capable of working for the real protection of international law. I’m not just talking about Ukraine, but also about the security of any nation in the world in the face of aggression,” Zelensky said.

The Ukrainian president added that a basic declaration has been prepared as a basis for the alliance. “Any defense contractors are welcome as long as they share Ukraine’s values ​​of resisting hostile invasion and upholding international law,” the Ukrainian leader said.

At the time of the announcement, the declaration had been signed by 13 prominent companies in the sector who, according to the Ukrainian leader, were willing to “build together with Ukraine a new arsenal of the free world”.

In total, 252 companies participated in the Forum at which the Alliance was announced, representing more than 30 countries from Europe, the Americas, Asia and Australia.

After announcing the initiative, the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs updated the number of members of the Alliance: 38 companies from 19 countries.

It also reported that during the forum, Ukrainian companies signed 20 agreements and memorandums with foreign partners on drone production, repair and production of armored vehicles and ammunition.

“Among the cooperation formats are joint production, technology exchange and the supply of components”, concluded the Ukrainian Defense statement.

During the forum, Zelensky also indicated that Ukraine is developing a special economic regime for the defense industry, which will open the way for foreign arms companies to produce on Ukrainian soil.

The initiative aims to “give any company that works for defense in and with Ukraine, or that wants to come to Ukraine, every opportunity to realize its potential,” Zelensky said.

During his recent visit to Washington, the Ukrainian leader and US President Joe Biden agreed to work together to make this type of partnership possible.

In this sense, the creation of the Defense Fund aims to provide additional resources for the development of military production and support for cooperation in the sector, with the creation of new military facilities and programs necessary for the defense and care of Ukrainian soldiers.

The fund is an additional addition to public defense spending, and its resources will come from dividends generated through state defense assets and profits from the sale of confiscated Russian assets.