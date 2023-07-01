Ukraine wants to show the results of its counter-offensive before the start of the NATO summit on 11 July. This was announced on Friday, June 30, by President Volodymyr Zelensky in an interview with the Spanish TV channel RTVE.

At the same time, Zelensky admitted that the plans of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) for a counteroffensive against Russia have slowed down somewhat in recent months. He cited heavy rains as one of the reasons. In addition, as he noted, the army lacks weapons, so he asks European partners to continue supporting Ukraine with military equipment.

“We stopped because we couldn’t advance. The offensive meant the loss of people, and we had no artillery,” Zelensky explained.

The President of Ukraine stressed that in terms of counter-offensive, they act “very carefully.”

Earlier in the day, U.S. Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley said the Ukrainian counteroffensive was slower than many expected. Milli added that he was not surprised by the slow pace of advancement of the Ukrainian army, since the real situation in the conflict zone differs from the “paper” one.

At the same time, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Valery Zaluzhny, said in an interview The Washington Postthat he was infuriated by statements about a slow counteroffensive. He pointed out that this is not a show that the whole world watches and places bets on.

Earlier, on June 25, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken on the air of the TV company CNN acknowledged that Ukraine is facing difficulties in the counter-offensive. He stressed that the Russian army “in recent months has organized defense”, which hinders the advancement of the Ukrainian army.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, speaking at the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum on June 16, announced the heavy losses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine during the counteroffensive compared to the Russian army.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region.