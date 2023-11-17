The third Maidan may take place in Ukraine. President Vladimir Zelensky announced this on November 17.

“Our intelligence has information that also came from our partners,” the agency quotes him as saying. Bloomberg.

According to him, the operation called “Maidan 3” is allegedly being prepared by Russia. Zelensky indicated that its goal is to create chaos in Ukraine and remove the president.

“For them, Maidan is a coup, so the operation is clear,” said the head of state.

The previous two political crises in Ukraine, called Maidan, took place in 2004 and 2013–2014. During them, the country’s leadership changed.

Earlier, on November 6, former CIA analyst Larry Johnson said that Zelensky’s actions could provoke a military coup in the country. He noted that Ukraine sees a lack of interest on the part of the United States, but the Ukrainian leader shows isolation from reality and denies the difficult situation of the army in the combat zone.

On November 1, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), Valeriy Zaluzhny, said that Ukrainian troops could not achieve a breakthrough because the conflict had reached a dead end. Delaying hostilities carries great risks for the army. Afterwards, the AFP agency reported that the Ukrainian Armed Forces military predicted their defeat and complained about the state of affairs.

On November 4, the Ukrainian leader did not agree with the opinion of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine that the situation in the conflict zone had reached a dead end. Zelensky admitted that the offensive of the Ukrainian army is difficult due to the fact that Russian forces control the skies.

On November 7, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Aleksey Danilov warned against the presence of defeatist sentiments among the commanders of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and in the governing structures of the state. He explained that people who do not believe in victory have no place in the government and command of the country.