President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that Russia has started the battle for Donbass

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that Russia had begun the battle for Donbass, which had been preparing for a long time. The address of the Ukrainian leader was published in Telegram-channel.

Zelensky stressed that Ukrainians will defend themselves and fight. “We won’t give up anything Ukrainian, and we don’t need someone else’s. And I am grateful to all our fighters, to all our heroic cities, who hold out, defending the fate of the entire state, ”the president announced.

Aggravation

On the evening of April 18, the situation in the war zone in Donbass escalated. The media reported that the Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR) began large-scale artillery preparation on the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). Intensive shooting was carried out from self-propelled howitzers. Video footage of what is happening was published by the REN-TV channel.

Early in the morning of April 19, the governor of the Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said that the village of Golovchino had been shelled from Ukraine. As a result, three people were injured.

A few hours later, the representative of the People’s Militia of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), Eduard Basurin, announced the beginning of the assault on the Mariupol Azovstal plant, in which the Ukrainian military remained in the city. According to Basurin, all residential areas of Mariupol are completely under the control of the DPR.

As far as I know, some of the groups that were selected specifically for the assault on this object have already begun their work. Eduard BasurinRepresentative of the People’s Militia of the DPR

The Russian Defense Ministry reported at a briefing that during the night 13 strongholds of Ukrainian troops were suppressed by high-precision missiles. Rocket troops and artillery attacked 1,260 military targets, including two Buk-M1 launchers.

2 warehouse of Tochka-U missiles were destroyed on the night of April 19, according to the Russian Ministry of Defense

Training

Reports of shelling from Ukraine have continued to come in recent days. Settlements in the Belgorod and Bryansk regions suffered. Several people were injured, including a pregnant woman and a child, a 74-year-old pensioner lost her leg. On April 16, the DPR authorities reported shelling Donetsk.

About a day before the “battle for Donbass” announced by Zelensky, the head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, announced a “specific” special operation on the territory of Ukraine. He called on the Ukrainian military to leave their positions and retreat to where the “federal troops” are. “You will be received, fed and watered,” Kadyrov assured.

Now a specific special operation will begin, and there will be good indicators, good results. They asked for it themselves, so to speak, the Ukrainians Ramzan Kadyrovhead of Chechnya

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the start of a special operation on the territory of Ukraine on February 24.