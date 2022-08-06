Russian assets totaling about $765 million have already been confiscated in Ukraine. This was announced on Friday, August 5, by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“According to officials, assets worth 28 billion hryvnias ($765 million) have already been seized in Ukraine. This work is ongoing.” — he said in a video message published in the Telegram channel of his press service.

According to Zelensky, at a meeting on sanctions policy, a proposal was made to seize over 900 more objects belonging specifically to Russia.

At the same time, the plans to confiscate property that belongs not only to the Russian state, but also to its residents, we are talking about thousands of positions, the head of Ukraine added.

Earlier in the day, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced that the Ukrainian government had agreed on Zelensky’s decree on the confiscation of Russia’s property and assets in the country. The proceeds are planned to be used for the defense and restoration of Ukraine, he said.

On July 14, it was reported that Kyiv and Riga were starting work on an agreement on the confiscation of Russian state property abroad. The Ministry of Justice of Ukraine thanked the friendly country, and also noted that the agreement would overcome the principle of immunity of state property has become the main problem on the way to the confiscation of Russia’s gold and foreign exchange reserves stored abroad.

It was reported on July 10 that Kyiv is exploring the possibility of filing a lawsuit in the UK to “confiscate” property, which is attributed to Russia. The Times newspaper wrote that there are 18 such properties.

Dmitry Birichevsky, director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s economic cooperation department, said on July 13 that the West should not forget about a possible response in the event of the seizure of Russian assets, but the Russian Federation would not want an escalation in this direction. The use of Russia’s funds without its consent will be interpreted by the country as an unlawful and unfriendly attack, he said.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on March 16 that the confiscation of property in Western countries, the seizure of businessmen’s property is “the collapse of private property and private business.”

Western countries have stepped up sanctions pressure on Moscow in response to a special operation to protect the Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24. The decision to hold it was made in connection with the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

