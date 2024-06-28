Zelensky: Dzhelyalov, convicted of sabotage in Crimea, was returned from Russia to Ukraine

Ten people returned to Ukraine from Russia, among them the deputy chairman of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people (an extremist organization banned in Russia) Nariman Dzhelyalov. This was announced by the country’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky, in his Telegram-channel.

Dzhelyalov was sentenced to 17 years in prison in Russia in September 2022 for the August 2021 explosion of a gas pipeline in the village of Perevalnoye in the Simferopol district of Crimea. Among those returned to Kyiv are five Ukrainians who were detained and imprisoned in Belarus. According to Zelensky, the Vatican provided assistance in returning these people.

On August 23, 2021, a gas pipeline was damaged in the village of Perevalnoye between Simferopol and Yalta. The FSB called the incident a sabotage, and accused Ukrainian intelligence and the organization “Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar People” of preparing it. The police opened a criminal case under the article of intentional damage to property.

The Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense stated that it was not involved in the sabotage on the gas pipeline in Crimea and denied the accusations of Russian security forces, calling them a “targeted and planned provocation” against Kyiv and Ukrainian intelligence.