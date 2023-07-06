Bulgaria refused to supply weapons to Ukraine. This was announced on July 6 by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky following a meeting with his colleague Rumen Radev.

“Today I spoke with the president, he expressed his idea regarding assistance in the defense of Ukraine. We have a different view of things, he thinks “no” is an escalation to provide assistance to Ukraine, but I think “no” is protection, this is a completely different philosophy,” he said at a press conference.

According to Zelensky, Radev said that he could not afford to reduce the number of weapons in his own army and therefore would not allocate them to Ukraine.

At the same time, the head of state noted that he had agreed with Radev on issues in the field of energy and the “peace formula”.

Earlier, on June 15, the Bulgarian Ministry of Defense announced that the country intends to join the project of the European Defense Agency for the joint purchase of ammunition for Ukraine.

In March, Radev announced that Sofia was not involved in the deal to supply shells to Kyiv, but was working with the European Commission to launch the production of NATO-style ammunition at its enterprises.

Earlier, on January 18, the German newspaper Die Welt said that Bulgaria secretly helped Ukraine last spring by supplying it with fuel and ammunition, which Kyiv badly needed at that time. The authors of the material note that since the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine, Sofia has tried to emphasize that she is not arming Kyiv. This, according to the authors, is due to “the fragmentation of Bulgaria’s domestic policy and the presence of pro-Russian sentiments among most of its elite.”

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Ukraine against the background of Russia’s special operation to protect Donbass, which the Russian authorities announced on February 24, 2022 amid the aggravation of the situation in the region due to Ukrainian shelling.