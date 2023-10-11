Zelensky announced the last and most difficult stage of the conflict between Ukraine and Russia

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said that the country is at the last stage of the conflict with Russia. He spoke about this in an interview with the Romanian TV channel Digi24.

He said that he could not give a date for the end of the armed conflict, while expressing confidence that it would end soon.

This is the last part of the war. This is not the middle Vladimir ZelenskyPresident of Ukraine

The politician also noted that the last part of the conflict is the most difficult of all the previous ones, and Kiev has many fears. At the same time, he emphasized that the country has weapons and money.

Vladimir Zelensky Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky at a press conference during the NATO leaders’ summit in Vilnius, July 12, 2023. Photo: Kacper Pempel / Reuters

War in Israel distracts Western attention from Ukraine

Prior to this, Zelensky complained that the international community’s attention to the Ukrainian conflict might decrease due to the situation in Israel. He suggested that such circumstances threaten consequences for Kyiv, and hoped for continued assistance from the United States. In his opinion, if Ukraine is left without this support, “time will play on Russia’s side.”

The day before it became known that the US authorities were thinking about combining assistance to Israel and Ukraine. It was noted that Washington is considering the possibility of tying their funding into one bill. At the same time, American Senator, member of the Republican Party Josh Hawley called for taking a different path, sending Israel all the funds intended for Ukraine.

According to Russian political scientist Dmitry Rodionov, with a quick resolution of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, nothing will change for Kyiv, but in the event of a protracted confrontation for several months, Ukraine may face problems.

In this case, Kyiv will be on a starvation diet, large volumes of weapons and other aid will go to the Middle East Dmitry Rodionovpolitical scientist

A Ukrainian soldier goes to his position near the border with Belarus in the Zhytomyr region, September 20, 2023. Photo: Gleb Garanich / Reuters

The Russian army broke through the Ukrainian defense in the Avdiivka direction

On October 10, the Russian military reported a breakthrough in the defense of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) on the northern flank near Avdiivka. It was noted that the Russian Armed Forces attacked the populated area itself, occupied by the Ukrainian army, with bombs, mines and missiles.

As stated by soldiers of the 105th Infantry Regiment of the NM DPR, Russian troops also launched a counter-attack from the southern flank in the same direction, admitting that the situation was “moving toward the creation of an Avdeevka cauldron.”