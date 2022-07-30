President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in a video message called on Ukrainians who can contact the citizens who remained in the part of the Donetsk region controlled by Kyiv to convince them to evacuate. He said this in a video dated July 30.

“There is a government decree on mandatory evacuation from the Donetsk region, everything is being organized. Full support, full assistance – both logistical and payments. We only need the decision of the people themselves, who have not yet accepted it for themselves, ”he said in a video posted on the Telegram channel.

Earlier in the day, Irina Vereshchuk, Deputy Prime Minister for the reintegration of uncontrolled territories, made the same message. She called on citizens to evacuate from the territory of Donbass because of the danger of freezing in winter.

While the Ukrainian leadership is calling on citizens to evacuate, the militants are bombarding the center of Donetsk with prohibited anti-personnel high-explosive pressure mines PFM-1 “Petal”. This was announced on July 30 by the representative office of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination. Russian sappers are surveying the city center to identify and deactivate the Petal anti-personnel mines. On the night of July 28, the headquarters of the territorial defense of the DPR said that Ukrainian militants launched a missile attack on Donetsk, scattering Petals.

On February 24, Russia announced the start of a special operation to protect the Donbass, which is still ongoing. The operation began against the background of the situation in the Donbass that worsened in mid-February.

The authorities of the DPR and LPR reported increased shelling by Ukrainian troops, announced the evacuation of civilians in the Russian Federation and asked for recognition of independence. On February 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a corresponding decree.

