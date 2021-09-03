President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke about the creation of new weapons in the country. About this he stated during a speech at Stanford University.

“Today Ukraine is building thousands of kilometers of roads, hundreds of bridges. Today Ukraine is building its own planes, helicopters, tanks, and the navy again, ”he said.

At the same time, claims RIA News, these weapons are in fact non-existent, since Ukraine has not produced a single new production aircraft since 2016. Also, the Ukroboronprom concern was unable to arrange the assembly of the American UH-1 Iroqouis helicopters by the announced date. In addition, the tank “Oplot”, hastily created for the parade in honor of the Independence Day, broke down during the rehearsal and did not take part in the event.

Tank BM “Oplot” is a deep modernization of the Soviet tank T-80UD. The development of the KMDB named after Morozov has been produced since 2008, but during this time only 49 tanks were produced for Thailand, and three vehicles for domestic needs.

In July, Ukrainian military expert Valentin Badrak found Russia guilty of Ukraine’s failure in the arms market. According to him, Moscow is creating obstacles for possible contracts between Kiev and foreign partners. “For example, if negotiations between Ukrainian gunsmiths and India begin, Russia begins to send various complaints, statements about what is unacceptable, and so on, to the Indian military departments,” he said.

Badrak also pointed out that since 2014, Ukraine has lost its position in the international arms market, since it itself has become in dire need of weapons. However, he added, now Kiev is restoring its positions “and is developing its military-industrial complex, while Russia is experiencing a technological decline and degradation.”