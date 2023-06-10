Zelensky said that Ukraine is conducting a counteroffensive

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that the country’s armed forces are conducting a counteroffensive. He stated this at a press conference with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Kyiv, writes RIA News.

“The corresponding counter-offensive and defensive actions are taking place in Ukraine, at what stage — I won’t go into details. I think that we will definitely feel it all,” Zelensky said.

In turn, Trudeau announced a new $375 million military aid package for Ukraine. In addition, Canada will take part in a multinational program to train Ukrainian pilots.

Related materials:

On the eve of the beginning of the counter-offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) also said Russian President Vladimir Putin. According to him, this is evidenced by the use of strategic reserves by Kiev. The head of state stressed that the Ukrainian troops did not achieve their goals in any of the combat areas. He added that Ukraine’s losses are three times higher than Russia’s.