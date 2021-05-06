President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that the threat to the country on the eastern borders remains, despite the partial withdrawal of Russian troops to places of permanent deployment. He stated this following a meeting with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, reports TASS…

According to the head of state, Kiev’s allies are well aware of the situation in Donbass and are ready to help him to fight the “aggressor”, but despite all the efforts of Western countries, the number of the Russian contingent along the Ukrainian borders has not significantly decreased.

“We see only 3,500 military men who began to withdraw and left the territory of the temporarily occupied Crimea peninsula. So far, we have not seen a decrease anywhere else, ”Zelensky said.

Another aggravation of the situation in Donbass began at the end of March. Kiev, as well as the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, announced an increase in shelling, reconnaissance activities and the movement of military equipment in the area of ​​the contact line.

Later, Ukraine accused Russia of building up its military presence in the region. Moscow said it is conducting exercises and moving troops within its territory “where it sees fit.”

At the end of April, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu decided to complete the inspection of the troops of the Southern and Western military districts, ordering them to be withdrawn to their permanent deployment points from the Ukrainian borders. The office of the President of Ukraine called this fact a personal merit of Zelensky and pointed to the “unprecedented work” of Kiev in this direction.