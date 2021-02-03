President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the beginning of an audit of the combat readiness of units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) stationed in Donbass. A message about this appeared on website office of the head of state.

It is noted that an unscheduled inspection is aimed at identifying factors that negatively affect the combat capability of the army. Representatives of the presidential office, the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) and the country’s Ministry of Defense are involved in it.

The inspectors intend to assess, first of all, the state of the field bodies of military command, formations and military units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as support units. Based on the results of the check, Zelensky will be presented with a report, including proposals for increasing the army’s combat potential. The timing of its completion is still unknown.

Earlier, Ukrainian General Serhiy Krivonos, dismissed by President Volodymyr Zelensky from the post of deputy secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, announced a drop in morale in the army. He explained that the soldiers at the front do not understand the decisions of politicians, and there is an increased outflow of specialists from the army.