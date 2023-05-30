President of Ukraine Zelensky announced the approval of the timing of the start of the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that Kyiv approved the timing of the start of the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). The Ukrainian leader announced this in his Telegram-channel.

The politician said that the Ukrainian leadership has already made decisions on how and when the units will move on. These issues, as well as the provision of ammunition, the training of new brigades and tactics, were discussed at a meeting of the Headquarters of the Supreme Commander.

We approved the dates for the start of the movements of our troops. Decisions made, thanks to the teams that prepared for this Vladimir Zelensky President of Ukraine

Readiness of Ukraine

Igor Zhovkva, deputy head of the presidential office, said that Ukraine’s counteroffensive would begin if all the necessary weapons were received from Western countries.

Zelensky, speaking on the sidelines of the G7 summit, said that Russia would feel the beginning of the Ukrainian counteroffensive. Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov, in turn, noted that the Ukrainian military is ready to launch a counteroffensive at any moment, but no dates can be announced in advance by the command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

It can happen even tomorrow, the day after tomorrow or in a week. It would be strange if I started naming dates. This can’t be done Alexey Danilov Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine

At the same time, on May 25, Mikhail Podolyak, adviser to the head of the President of Ukraine, said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine had already launched a counteroffensive. According to him, it has been going on for several days. However, Danilov denied this information.

Doubts

Oleg Soskin, a former adviser to the ex-president of Ukraine Leonid Kuchma, believes that Kyiv has nothing to carry out the operation with: it lacks weapons. In this regard, he ruled out the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in 2023.

There are not enough people, and tanks, and artillery, and armored personnel carriers, and infantry fighting vehicles. There are no planes and rockets in large volume. And since all this is not there, then we have to wait for autumn. And in the fall, when the rains begin, what kind of counteroffensive? Oleg Soskin Former advisor to ex-president of Ukraine Leonid Kuchma

The former commander of the NATO-led International Security Forces in Kosovo (KFOR), retired General Fabio Mini, also said that the alleged counter-offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine could not be large-scale due to the lack of weapons that the West is supplying Kiev with delays.

Mini believes that the political activity of the head of Ukraine is caused by the difficult situation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. “This is not very consistent with the assurances that they are winning the war and only want support in the form of aircraft,” he said.

According to him, Western states make “a lot of promises” to Kyiv, with little backing up with deeds or doing it for the long term.

For example, a promise to teach [украинских] pilots flying F-16 fighters or other NATO aircraft in the US or elsewhere is an investment in the future that has nothing to do with the impending counteroffensive Fabio Mini Former Commander of the NATO-led International Security Forces in Kosovo (KFOR) retired General

The head of the General Staff of the Czech Armed Forces, General Karel Rzehka, in turn, said that at present it is impossible to predict how the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will end.

He urged Western countries to prepare for a bad scenario for themselves, despite the continued supply of weapons to the Ukrainian side.

The outcome of the war depends not only on tanks and armored personnel carriers. There are too many unknowns here. Personally, I think that we should prepare for a bad scenario – a long war Karel Rzehka Chief of the General Staff of the Czech Armed Forces General

According to him, it is likely that Western countries will have to send military assistance to Kyiv for a long time. Western politicians should start preparing society now for the fact that the military conflict will drag on, he added.

Russia’s reaction

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin accused Western countries of pushing Ukraine to launch a counteroffensive. In his opinion, the fate of the citizens of Ukraine is absolutely indifferent to the West and Zelensky, since they are pushing the country to a counteroffensive, “despite all the risks of catastrophic consequences for the country and its inhabitants.”

Galuzin believes that the “masters of the Kyiv regime” are determined to continue the conflict with Russia “to the last Ukrainian.”

Volodymyr Dzhabarov, First Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs, said that Russia is aware of the military plans of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and is ready to respond to any format of a possible counteroffensive.

Ukraine is not ready for a counteroffensive, it is waiting for other supplies. As you know, the US and the EU have decided on additional arms supplies. I think they are all links in the same chain. Vladimir Dzhabarov First Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs

Security expert, reserve colonel, combat veteran Roman Nasonov in early May named the number of fighters in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine who were prepared to conduct a counteroffensive against the Russian military. According to him, their number is about 80 thousand people.

Reserve Colonel, Hero of Russia Alexander Nikishin expressed confidence that the Armed Forces of Ukraine would carry out an attack in several directions.

This could be an offensive in a number of directions, which as an option could be, because they are no longer able to group the shock fist outside our fire, aviation, missile impact Alexander NikishinReserve Colonel, Hero of Russia

At the same time, the founder of the private military company (PMC) “Wagner” Yevgeny Prigozhin noted the “highest activity” of Ukrainian aviation, as well as the active actions of the military along the perimeter and inside the front.