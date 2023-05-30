The Ukrainian authorities have decided on the timing of the start of the counteroffensive of the country’s armed forces against the RF Armed Forces. This was announced on Monday, May 29, by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in a video message following the meeting of the Headquarters of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, published on his Telegram channel.

“We approved the dates for the start of the movements of our troops. Decisions have been made, thanks to the teams that prepared for this,” he said.

The President also added that at the meeting of the Stavka they determined the directions for the counteroffensive and touched upon the issues of providing military personnel with ammunition.

On May 25, Volodymyr Zelensky’s chief adviser, Igor Zhovkva, said that the Ukrainian counter-offensive against the Russian army would begin when Kyiv received the necessary weapons from the allies.

At the same time, Mikhail Podolyak, adviser to the head of the office of the Ukrainian president, said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) are already conducting separate operations as part of a counteroffensive. He noted that offensive operations in different sectors of the front had been going on for several days.

On May 18, Ukrainian Ambassador to the UK Vadym Prystaiko said that the West is placing too high stakes on the upcoming Ukrainian counteroffensive, Ukraine will have to pay a very high price for this military operation. According to him, the losses may be too high.

In turn, Volodymyr Zelensky on May 14 admitted that in the event of an unsuccessful counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, less active countries could cut aid to Kyiv. Zelensky also added that Ukraine has neither the intention nor sufficient weapons to strike at Russian territory.

Russia continues a special operation to protect Donbass, whose residents refused to recognize the results of the 2014 coup d’état in Ukraine. The decision to hold it was made on February 24, 2022 against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by Ukrainian troops.