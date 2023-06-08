Zelensky: the schedule for the start of the Ukrainian offensive has been approved, decisions have been made

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that the schedule for the start of the Ukrainian offensive has been approved. Kyiv’s plans shared in an interview with the German publication Bild.

According to him, all important decisions regarding the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have already been made.

“We have approved the schedule for the start of the movement of our troops, decisions have been made,” the politician said.

Earlier, Assistant to the President of the United States for National Security Jake Sullivan expressed hope for a successful counterattack by Ukraine. Washington considered that Ukrainian troops would be able to capture strategically important territories that are under the control of Russia,

On June 3, Zelensky once again stated in an interview with The Wall Street Journal that the Armed Forces of Ukraine were ready to launch a counteroffensive. At the same time, the politician stressed that he would like to receive some more weapons before the hostilities, but “Ukraine cannot wait for them.”