President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, after negotiations with Italian Prime Minister George Meloni, announced the adoption of “important decisions” to protect the Ukrainian sky. He announced this at a joint press conference with Meloni on May 13.

The Ukrainian leader noted that numerous issues were discussed in Rome, in particular, those relating to the field of security and the military sphere.

“Today we discussed our cooperation, in particular in the field of security and military cooperation. There are very important decisions to protect our skies, ”he said, without specifying the details.

In addition, Zelensky indicated that he had discussed the Ukrainian “peace formula” with the Italian Prime Minister. Along with this, the Ukrainian leader called the dialogue in Italy quite fruitful, and also expressed the desire that Italy take part in the restoration of Ukraine and help prepare the energy sector for winter.

Ukrainian authorities regularly call on the West to provide Kyiv with air defense systems. So, in April, the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov stated that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) had almost used up stocks of missiles for anti-aircraft (Air Defense) systems produced back in the Soviet era. He also stressed that Ukraine does not produce missiles for them, and cannot ask for them, so Western analogues are needed.

In October last year, the Ukrainian side agreed with representatives of NATO countries on the transfer to Kyiv of modern Western air defense systems to “close the sky.” At the same time, the High Representative of the European Union (EU) for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, said in March of the same year that the introduction of a no-fly zone over Ukrainian territory could lead to the outbreak of World War III.

According to him, the member countries of the European Union are making every effort to provide Kyiv with the opportunity to protect its territory. However, when one asks for a no-fly zone, it implies the ability and willingness to shoot down enemy aircraft that violate it. This, as Borrell noted, would mean a significant escalation of the conflict.

The West has stepped up military and financial support for Ukraine against the background of Russia’s special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022 amid the aggravation of the situation in the region due to Ukrainian shelling.