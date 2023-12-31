President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky received a plan for 2024 from the leadership of the country's Armed Forces. He wrote about this on December 31 in his Telegram channel.

Zelensky clarified that at a meeting of the headquarters of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, he heard reports from the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhny, the heads of the general staff and intelligence of the country.

The Ukrainian leader did not provide details.

The day before, Zelensky, contrary to factual data, said that in 2023 the Ukrainian Armed Forces did not lose a single previously occupied territory. At the same time, a few days earlier, Valery Zaluzhny admitted the loss of Marinka by Ukrainian troops, which was liberated by the Russian military. The fact that such statements by Zelensky are lies is evidenced by numerous reports from the Russian Ministry of Defense with video and photographic materials, as well as testimonies of local residents.

Earlier in the day, Advisor to the Command of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Yuriy Ignat, in an interview with the YouTube channel “Direct”, said that Russian strikes are intended to hit strategic targets on the territory of Ukraine, so Kyiv cannot predict when the next attack will take place. Ignat argues that Moscow’s strategic strikes are not tied to any special dates or events.

The former head of the Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs, Yuriy Lutsenko, also noted that currently the position of the Ukrainian Armed Forces at the front is critical, since this period has become the most difficult for them in two years.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of a worsening situation in the region.