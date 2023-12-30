Ukrainian President Zelensky said he received a military plan for 2024

President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky said that he received a military plan for 2024 during a meeting of the headquarters of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief. He wrote about this in his Telegram-channel.

However, he did not provide any details. The Ukrainian leader noted that a foreign intelligence report was heard at the meeting. The document also spoke about general military-political expectations and possible events in the world, he added.

According to Zelensky, the next year will be “a time of many decisions – global decisions.” “And Ukraine needs to be able to influence them in order to be able to achieve its goals,” he emphasized.

Earlier, political scientist, director of the Center for Comprehensive European and International Studies at the National Research University Higher School of Economics Vasily Kashin told Lenta.ru that in 2024 the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) plan to create a powerful defensive line along the entire length of the front.