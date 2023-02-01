Zelensky announced his readiness to continue personnel changes in the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said in his Telegramchannel that is ready to continue personnel reshuffles in the Ministry of Defense of the country.

“The cleanliness of processes within the Ministry of Defense and the defense forces as a whole is especially important. Any internal supplies, any purchases must be absolutely clean and honest, as well as external supplies for our defense. Those who interfere with this will not remain in the relevant structures,” the Ukrainian leader said.