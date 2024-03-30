President Zelensky announced Ukraine's plans to fire US ATACMS missiles at Crimea

Ukraine intends to use American ATACMS missiles to strike Crimea. This was stated by the President of the country Vladimir Zelensky.

According to him, the main goal in Crimea for Ukraine is airfields. However, Kyiv does not yet have the necessary long-range missiles.

“ATACMS missiles are not in Ukraine now… Russia knows that we can destroy these aircraft, they will not attack from Crimea,” Zelensky said, emphasizing that Ukraine urgently needs long-range American missiles.

US intends to supply Ukraine with missiles in new military aid package

Lockheed Martin Corporation

On March 12, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan announced the allocation of a new package of military assistance to Ukraine in the amount of $300 million.

“Today, on behalf of President Joe Biden, I am announcing a $300 million package of military assistance to Ukraine to address some of its most pressing needs,” Sullivan said.

It is expected that as part of this assistance package, the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) will receive long-range ATACMS missiles, as well as additional shells for 155-mm howitzers and a multiple launch rocket system.

This is the first package of military aid to Ukraine from America in several months. The last time the United States sent $250 million to Ukraine was at the end of December 2023, after which disputes began in Congress over further support for Kyiv. Against this background, Zelensky began to doubt the sincerity of the American government’s support.

“We are counting on our partners, and I hope that these are not just words, that in fact this is not about how to simply weaken Russia, but about how to make us stronger,” he said.

Photo: Umit Bektas/Reuters

In Crimea they promised to find an “antidote” to American missiles

The State Duma reacted to Vladimir Zelensky’s statement – deputy from Sevastopol Dmitry Belik said that the Russian Armed Forces will find a way to resist American missile attacks on Crimea.

“Zelensky didn’t just give us a warning, but a whole plan of action. I have no doubt that for every poison our air defense crews are already looking for and will find an antidote, so Zelensky is unlikely to be successful in spitting poison,” Belik promised.

He recalled that not a single weapon received by Ukraine from Western countries helped the Ukrainian Armed Forces achieve success on the battlefield. Russia treats all supplies to Kyiv from the West with care, without relaxing or brushing aside possible threats.