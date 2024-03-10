Zelensky announced Macron's imminent visit to Kyiv

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said that his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron will visit Kyiv. Zelensky about this wrote on social network X.

Zelensky said that he had a long telephone conversation with Macron. The politicians discussed the current situation in the war zone in Ukraine, as well as the recently held international Paris conference in support of the country.

“We also exchanged views on the upcoming meeting in Ukraine, which will take place in the near future,” the Ukrainian leader announced.