Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, following a meeting with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, held in the Ukrainian capital on January 22, announced that Kyiv would purchase weapons from Warsaw on credit.

According to Zelensky, negotiations with Tusk, during which “all aspects” of bilateral relations were touched upon, were successful.

“There is a new form of our interaction for the sake of a larger scale of arms purchases for Ukrainian needs – this is a Polish loan for Ukraine,” the Ukrainian leader wrote in his Telegram channel.

He also said that he had discussed with the Polish Prime Minister the possibility of joint production of weapons in the future, and thanked Warsaw for the new package of military aid.

Earlier that day, Tusk, at a joint press conference with Zelensky, announced the two countries’ plans to build joint weapons enterprises.

Prior to this, on January 17, Polish President Andrzej Duda said that the existing fatigue in the West from the Ukrainian conflict has become an extremely dangerous phenomenon that must be combated. He called for continued support for Ukraine. At the same time, Duda emphasized that Warsaw transferred “a huge amount of military equipment to Kyiv and was one of the organizers of the tank coalition.”

On January 10, The New York Times reported that as U.S. support for Ukraine wanes, there is growing disunity among European countries in trying to make up for it. The publication noted that in states the determination to provide military assistance to Kyiv is weakening, and growing fatigue and financial difficulties are being demonstrated.

Western countries have increased military and financial support for Ukraine against the backdrop of the Russian special operation to protect Donbass, the start of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022 after the situation in the region worsened due to shelling by the Ukrainian military. However, recently in the West there have been increasingly frequent statements about the need to reduce support for Kyiv.