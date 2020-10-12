Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with the BBC announced his readiness to leave his post if he cannot end the war in Donbass. Recording is available on Youtube…

Zelenskiy said he does not cling to ratings and power. “If I cannot end the war, it means that another person must come who is able to finish this tragic story. A tragic story between our countries, ”he said.

Earlier, the President of Ukraine said that it was impossible to end the armed conflict in Donbass without a dialogue with Russia. He stressed that Ukrainians never give up and on the issue of ending the war they will “move forward and talk with both Western partners and with Russia in order to return people and territories.”

The armed conflict in Donbass began in 2014, when parts of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions proclaimed independence after the change of the central government in Ukraine during massive anti-government protests. Kiev tried to return the rebellious regions by force. Ukraine accuses Russia of occupying territories. Moscow rejects the claim.