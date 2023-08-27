Zelensky announced his readiness to hold elections with the financial support of the West

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky announced his readiness to hold elections in wartime under three conditions. He named them on the air of the All-Ukrainian telethon, writes RIA News.

The Ukrainian leader recalled that holding elections during martial law in the country is prohibited. However, he noted, if the parliament supports the relevant amendments to the legislation, to the electoral code, Western countries provide financial support, and observers are in the trenches as well, then there will be such an opportunity.

“I will not hold elections on credit, they will not take money from weapons either,” Zelensky stressed.

He also stated that he does not cling to power and would like to hold elections.

Zelensky also proposed equating corruption with treason for the period of martial law. According to him, this initiative can go to the parliament within a week.