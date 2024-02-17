Zelensky said he would go to the front line with former US head Trump

Vladimir Zelensky said at the Munich Security Conference that he would go to the front line with former US President Donald Trump. The politician quotes words RIA News.

He recalled that he had already suggested that Trump, who declared his ability to end the conflict in Ukraine as soon as possible, look at a “real war.”

“I invited Trump openly (…) If Trump comes, I’m ready to go with him even to the front line,” Zelensky announced.

In July 2023, Trump, in an interview with Fox News, promised to end the conflict in Ukraine in 24 hours if elected in the presidential elections. The politician noted that in a conversation with Zelensky he would end the conflict with one phrase: “I would tell Zelensky: “Enough, you must conclude an agreement.”