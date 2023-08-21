Zelensky announced his readiness to exchange Belgorod for Kyiv’s membership in NATO

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky announced his readiness to dispose of Russian territories. He stated this at a briefing in Denmark, where he arrived on a visit on August 20, video published in his Telegram channel.

Thus, Zelensky responded to the statement by the director of the personal apparatus of NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg about the option of ending the war through granting Ukraine membership in the alliance in response to agreeing to cede the lost territories to Russia.

Ready to exchange Belgorod for our NATO membership Vladimir ZelenskyPresident of Ukraine

Russia reacted sharply to Zelensky’s words

The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, mocked Zelensky’s idea. She noted that the Ukrainian leader “apparently had an overdose.”

State Duma deputy Aleksey Zhuravlev called Zelensky “a fool who still thinks he is playing in KVN.” He pointed out that even Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen did not understand the joke from the mouth of the President of Ukraine.

Crimean senator Sergei Tsekov suggested that Zelensky was trying to keep a face on a bad game with such statements. “It’s just bragging. The territories have been lost, the war has been lost,” the parliamentarian noted.

NATO saw a desire to “sell” Ukraine

Earlier, Advance columnist D. Maryanovich admitted that NATO could force Zelensky to go to peace talks. He saw such a hint in the statement of the representative of the alliance, Stian Jensen, about territorial concessions from Ukraine. “From a geopolitical standpoint, it would be beneficial for the West now to persuade Ukraine to end the conflict and transfer territories to Russia,” the journalist says.

On August 20, the Telegraph columnist and retired British colonel Richard Kemp acknowledged that NATO had lost faith in Ukraine’s victory over Russia and intended to “sell” it. According to him, NATO spokesman Stian Jensen said that the peace agreement may involve the refusal of Kyiv from the territories in favor of Russia in exchange for membership in the alliance.

Prior to this, former CIA analyst Larry Johnson said that the Ukrainian army would not be able to continue fighting if NATO allies did not help it. He noted that Kyiv is completely dependent on Washington, and if NATO stops sponsoring Kyiv, the country “will disappear in a few weeks.” In terms of timing, he determined that a similar failure for Ukraine could occur about two weeks after the end of support for NATO.