Zelensky announced his readiness to discuss his peace plan for Ukraine with Trump

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky expressed his readiness to discuss with former US President Donald Trump his plan to resolve the Ukrainian conflict. He stated this in an interview with Fox News. TASS.

The Ukrainian leader stressed that if the former head of the White House has a specific peace plan, then he can talk about

German “Let’s talk to him and give him the opportunity to show what the steps are in his formula for peace. I’m ready,” Zelensky said.

Earlier, Zelensky said that he could explain to Trump in 24 minutes that a peaceful settlement could not be achieved in 24 hours. He also said that he has not communicated with Trump since his departure from the White House in early 2021.

Prior to this, the President of Ukraine called on the former American leader to reveal a plan to achieve peace in Ukraine within 24 hours.