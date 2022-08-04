President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky wants to personally discuss with Chinese President Xi Jinping the special operation being carried out by Moscow. The Ukrainian leader stated this on August 4 in an interview with the newspaper South China Morning Post.

“I would like to speak directly [с Си Цзиньпином]. Since the start of the large-scale operation on February 24, we have officially asked for a conversation, but we have not had any conversations with China, although I believe that this would be useful, ”he said.

Zelensky added that Beijing has a huge economic and political influence on Russia. The head of Ukraine called on China to use this factor in order to stop the hostilities.

It is also noted that Zelensky hoped that China would react differently to the actions of the Russian side. Meanwhile, China has so far “resisted the condemnation of a key economic partner” in connection with a special operation to protect the population of Donbass.

At the same time, the Ukrainian president stressed that he understands China’s desire to maintain a “balanced” attitude towards the current conflict.

Zelensky expressed the opinion that Beijing and Kyiv share similar values, such as love for family and children, as well as stability.

The day before, the President of Ukraine spoke via video link to the students of the Australian National University. In his speech, he mentioned that he was counting on China’s refusal to support the Russian Federation.

Meanwhile, readers of the New York Post were dissatisfied with Zelensky’s words. Commentators wondered: “If America can help Ukraine, why can’t China help Russia?” Readers also opined that they expressed the hope that the president would “appear before a real court for his war crimes” in the foreseeable future.

Earlier, on July 27, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian noted that China and Russia carry out normal trade and economic cooperation on the principles of equality, mutual benefit and mutual respect. In this regard, he said, the Chinese side opposes US attempts to impose sanctions on the purchase of Russian oil because of Moscow’s ongoing special operation on Ukrainian territory.

Prior to this, on July 24, it was reported in the National Interest magazine that China and Iran clearly support the Russian vision of the conflict in Ukraine. The author of the material pointed out that European and American politicians are trying to build a united global front against the Kremlin.

On February 24, Russia launched a special operation to protect the civilian population of Donbass. As Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov clarified then, the special operation has two goals – the demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine. Moscow also emphasized that it does not hatch plans for occupation, and strikes are carried out only on the military infrastructure of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

