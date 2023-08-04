President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that an international forum of the defense industry is planned to be held in the country in the autumn. He announced this on August 3 during a meeting with the heads of foreign Ukrainian diplomatic missions.

“The first forum of defense industries will be held in Ukraine in autumn,” he said, the video with his speech was published on the Telegram channel by the Minister of Strategic Industry of the state Alexander Kamyshin.

According to the Ukrainian leader, the event will help attract a large number of foreign companies involved in the production of weapons.

Earlier, on July 27, State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said that no new weapon that Western countries want to supply to Ukraine will affect the outcome of the special operation and will not help Zelensky. He noted that at present the Kiev regime, headed by the president, “is asking Washington and Brussels for a ‘miracle weapon’ that will solve all their problems.”

In addition, on July 25, the Polish newspaper Rzeczpospolita reported that the failure of the Ukrainian army’s counter-offensive could lead to a reduction in financial and military assistance to Kyiv from Western countries. It was noted that the troops of Ukraine could not succeed, despite the military equipment transferred to the country and the training of soldiers and officers according to NATO standards.

On July 21, Zelensky himself admitted that the counteroffensive was going very hard due to the slow supply of weapons to Kyiv from the Western countries. According to him, the Kyiv authorities did not calculate the time needed to prepare the counteroffensive.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Kyiv against the background of the Russian special operation to protect Donbass, which has been ongoing since February 24, 2022. The corresponding decision was made in connection with the aggravation of the situation in the region due to attacks by Ukrainian militants.