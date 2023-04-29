President of Ukraine Zelensky in an interview with Yle announced the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Crimea

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in an interview with Yle and other Scandinavian news agencies announced counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of the country (AFU) in the Crimea. The head of state said that, in his opinion, the Ukrainian military would be able to push back Russian troops and return the peninsula to Kyiv’s control.

The Ukrainian leader noted that the success of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will largely depend on whether the West continues to supply weapons.

We want to save as many lives as possible, so the number of weapons matters. It is cheaper for other countries to support Ukraine now than to increase the risks of a third world war Vladimir Zelensky President of Ukraine

Despite his hopes of success, Zelenskiy warned that the war could go on for years or even decades. While the president has not revealed any details or timing of the counterattack, it is believed to be planned for late spring or early summer.

Related materials:

Earlier, the upcoming counter-offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was commented by the British Minister of Defense Ben Wallace. He expressed confidence in it and predicted the end of the conflict in Ukraine in 2024.

On April 7, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said that offensive operations of the Armed Forces of Ukraine at the front could begin in the coming weeks. On the issue of regaining control over Crimea, Kyiv should listen to the opinion of the Ukrainian people, the American politician noted.

Subsequently, the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC), Oleksiy Danilov, said that Ukraine had several plans for the announced counteroffensive.

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine announced its readiness for a counteroffensive

Head of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov said that the country’s Armed Forces are ready for a counteroffensive and are waiting for the appropriate decision of the command.

We are ready as soon as there is the will of God, the weather permits, and there will be a decision of the command Alexey Reznikov Minister of Defense of Ukraine

The minister noted that in addition to receiving weapons, Ukrainian servicemen should be able to use equipment. According to him, the Armed Forces of Ukraine received fairly modern weapons: Leopard II, Challenger tanks, and the West also handed over Abrams to Kyiv, but they probably will not have time to arrive by the start of the offensive.

Prior to this, Reznikov argued that the counter-offensive of the Ukrainian troops would begin covertly. According to him, the Ukrainians should not wait for the start of the operation and raise the bar on this score – they plan to start the offensive before the public knows about it.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said that the expected counteroffensive should not be considered the last battle. The minister stressed that the decisive battle for the Armed Forces of Ukraine would be “one that will lead to the complete liberation of Ukrainian territories.”

Former adviser to Leonid Kuchma, Oleg Soskin, in turn, expressed the opinion that Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky is not coping with his duties, and statements in Kyiv about an impending counteroffensive are far from reality.

Related materials:

Zelensky’s office declared Ukraine’s right to destroy everything in Crimea, DPR and LPR

Advisor to the head of the office of Vladimir Zelensky, Mikhail Podolyak, said on April 25 that Ukraine has the right to destroy everything that is in the Crimea, DPR, LPR, Zaporozhye and Kherson regions.

Thus, he commented on the Washington Post publication that Ukrainian troops planned to strike at Russian territory, but abandoned these plans at the request of the United States.

Podolyak noted that for Ukraine, which depends on full cooperation with partners in the supply of weapons and their use, there is no need for such actions, it has other goals as a priority.

See also Previously unimaginable scenario: possible disruption of mobile phone networks in Europe What is guaranteed to us by international law, that is, we legally have the right to destroy everything that is located on the territory of Crimea, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporozhye and Kherson regions Mikhail Podolyak Advisor to the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine

The Commissioner for Human Rights in the Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR) Victoria Serdyukova called the words of the adviser to the head of the office of the President of Ukraine a call for genocide.

The head of the Committee of the Crimean Parliament on People’s Diplomacy and Interethnic Relations, Yuriy Gempel, assessing Podolyak’s statement, stressed that the second Nuremberg trials await President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and his team.

According to the First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs Svetlana Zhurova, Ukraine says that the Crimea, DPR, LPR, Kherson and Zaporozhye regions are its territories, so the statement of the adviser to the head of the presidential office of the country about the right to destroy everything on these lands speaks of Kiev’s readiness to bomb its own citizens.