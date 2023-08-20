Zelensky announced a breakthrough result in the supply of Gripen fighters

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky commented on the progress of negotiations on the possible supply of Swedish Jas Gripen fighter jets to Kyiv. He highly appreciated this type of aircraft and assured that there are already certain results in this matter, informs RBC-Ukraine.

“This is one of the most difficult tasks, but I am sure that we will complete it. Now there is a breakthrough result regarding the Gripen – cool, modern Swedish combat aircraft,” the Ukrainian leader said.

According to him, the pilots of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have already begun testing fighters. He added that Kyiv is gradually approaching the fact that the West gave him these planes.

Earlier, Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Sibiga named a nuance that will arise during the transfer of Swedish fighters to Kyiv. According to him, sending this type of equipment to Ukraine requires coordination with other countries, including the United States, since they supply components for the production of this aircraft.