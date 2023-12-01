Butusov: Zelensky and Zaluzhny need to learn to build lines of defense from the Russians

The Ukrainian leadership should learn how to build defensive lines from Russian military personnel. This advice was given by the chief editor of the website “Censor.net” Yuri Butusov, commenting on a video review of the defensive systems of the Russian Armed Forces, published by him on Facebook (a social network banned in the Russian Federation; owned by the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in the Russian Federation and is prohibited).

In the footage, a soldier of the Russian Armed Forces conducts a review of underground structures. Tunnels are dug to the living quarters in which military personnel sleep, eat, and relax. Through underground passages you can get directly into the combat zone without the risk of coming under enemy fire along the way.

“President Zelensky, Prime Minister Shmygal, Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhny and our General Staff should watch such videos and learn from the Russians how to organize and build fortified defense areas,” Butusov wrote.

Earlier, Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers complained about mouse-infested military uniforms left in Ukrainian trenches. In the published footage, one of the military shakes out a whole family of rodents from a colleague’s jacket. The next video shows the floor of another trench, where there is nowhere to step because of the mice that have filled the entire space.