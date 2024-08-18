Economist: Zelensky and Syrsky disagree on strategies for attacking Kursk region

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Republic, Oleksandr Syrsky, disagreed on strategies for attacking the Kursk region. As reported by The Economist Citing a source in the General Staff, the disagreements arose because the Ukrainian leader was seeking maximum progress during the invasion, while Syrsky acted with caution.